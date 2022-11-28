Warm weather will stick around until Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, temperatures will be comfortable. We will have a high of 66 with mostly sunny skies however, it will be windy. We will see the wind out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 50 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 73 with sunny skies. However, it will be windy once again with strong winds out of the southwest at 15 to 25. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 29 with strong winds at 20 to 30.

