Wichita Falls Public Library to host Holiday Open House

“This is one of our favorite events."(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library will host its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 1-3 p.m.

This free event provides an opportunity to celebrate the season, learn more about the library and participate in fun activities for all ages.

“This is one of our favorite events,” said Library Administrator Jana Hausburg. “It’s really just a big party for our community. We’ll have the Ken Nelson Jazz Band providing entertainment, crafts, refreshments, photo opportunities and more!”

For more information, contact Teen Services Specialist Kelley Turpin at (940) 767-0868.

