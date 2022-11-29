Email City Guide
The 2022 Iowa Park Lighted Christmas Parade is on the horizon

Lt. Al Fox of the Iowa Park FD shared details on the 2022 Iowa Park Lighted Christmas Parade.
By Norman Garcia
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Iowa Park’s 2020 Lighted Christmas Parade will be in downtown Iowa Park on Saturday, Dec. 3rd with the line up at 6 p.m. and the parade starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event is completely free to the public.

Three food trucks will be at the parade, and Santa Claus will be at the library where you can get pictures and cookies.

