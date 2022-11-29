Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A section of Taft Blvd was blocked off Monday night after a car slammed into the RE/MAX: Real Estate building.

It happened just after 8 p.m. The Wichita Falls Police Department said when the driver was cut off by another vehicle, she swerved into the parking lot to avoid a wreck.

But when she went to slam on the brake, she accidentally hit the gas.

Thankfully she is said to be doing okay. Police say no charges are being filed.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.