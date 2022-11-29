Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A section of Taft Blvd was blocked off Monday night after a car slammed into the RE/MAX: Real Estate building.

It happened just after 8 p.m. The Wichita Falls Police Department said when the driver was cut off by another vehicle, she swerved into the parking lot to avoid a wreck.

But when she went to slam on the brake, she accidentally hit the gas.

Thankfully she is said to be doing okay. Police say no charges are being filed.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
34-year-old Devery Mitchell.
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes.
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death

Latest News

Lt. Al Fox of the Iowa Park FD shared details on the 2022 Iowa Park Lighted Christmas Parade.
Lighted Christmas Parade Interview
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Lt. Al Fox of the Iowa Park FD shared details on the 2022 Iowa Park Lighted Christmas Parade.
The 2022 Iowa Park Lighted Christmas Parade is on the horizon
How the lack of rain is affecting agriculture
Drought causes concern for Texoma agriculture