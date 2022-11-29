A cold front arrives Tuesday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 75 with sunny skies. However, it will be windy once again with strong winds out of the southwest at 15 to 25. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 29 with strong winds at 20 to 30 out of the north, as a cold front pushes through the area.

Wednesday will be much cooler. We will have a high of 49 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 33 with mostly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 50 with mostly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 44 with mostly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 75 with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Our next cold front arrives Saturday, this will cause temps to fall into the 50s and have rain chances return to the area.

