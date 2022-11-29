Email City Guide
Drought causes concern for Texoma agriculture

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been nearly eight years since record-breaking rain brought the Texoma area out of a four-year-long drought.

Recent rain has kept stage one drought restrictions at bay, but more is needed, especially for agriculture industries. The rain we received this past weekend was great, but more would be better. It plays a vital role for farmers and ranchers in this area.

Without it, many areas across Texoma are seeing its effect. First Alert Meteorologist Garrett James said severe drought affects the watershed and lake levels. To bring those numbers up, it’s going to take more than one rainy day.

“We’re going to need several days worth of rain in a row to really come out of those restrictions which aren’t yet in place,” James said. “But to get away from that, have to worry about that we’re a good rain event and talking about the future, the forecast will continue to be what we call La Nina.”

Texas A&M Agrilife County Extension Agent David Graf said some ranchers haven’t seen enough rain, while others have already sold cattle due to drought conditions and its impact on their tank water.

“Agriculturally, we might be doing okay right now,” James said. “Three months from now, if this La Nina pattern is a strong La Nina, we might need that rain that happens now later to be okay.”

The rain on Friday did give farmers some relief. Graf said some have top soil moisture, which is a good sign.

