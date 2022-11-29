Fashion brand turns McDonald’s uniforms into stylish workwear

Email City Guide
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - You’ve heard about French fashion, but how about “french fry” fashion?

Vain, a Helsinki-based fashion label, has unveiled a new uniform clothing line for McDonald’s employees in Finland.

The company used actual uniforms from the fast-food giant and upcycled them into new garments with a little more flash and style.

Officials say this was a way to recycle the old clothes and have a little fun.

The new workwear will be raffled off to Finnish McDonald’s staffers.

A representative for Vain said McDonald’s crew members won’t actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.

