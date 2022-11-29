Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters

"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only.(Paramount Pictures/Pixabay)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – In honor of its 75th anniversary, “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be coming back to theaters.

The Christmas classic will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only. You’ll be able to catch the film Dec. 18 and 21.

The movie premiered in New York on Dec. 20, 1946, and was followed by its nationwide release on Jan. 7, 1947, according to IMDb.

For tickets or to see if “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming to a theater near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
34-year-old Devery Mitchell.
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes.
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death

Latest News

Lt. Al Fox of the Iowa Park FD shared details on the 2022 Iowa Park Lighted Christmas Parade.
Lighted Christmas Parade Interview
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
More than 150 sea turtles are undergoing treatment at a Boston aquarium after becoming stranded...
More than 150 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued
FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66
Police say no charges are being filed.
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building