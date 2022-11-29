Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

More than 150 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 150 sea turtles stranded along Cape Cod in Massachusetts are undergoing treatment at a Boston aquarium.

Most of the turtles are suffering from hypothermia, dehydration and pneumonia.

It is not unusual for sea turtles to wash ashore on the beaches around this time of year, but aquarium officials said the number of turtles needing help has steadily grown over the past few decades.

This latest batch began getting stranded Nov. 18.

The sea turtles are dealing with a condition called cold-stunning. The exposure to cold temperatures makes the turtles weak and unable to swim.

The aquarium plans to nurse them back to health. It could take up to a year before they are ready to go back into the ocean.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
34-year-old Devery Mitchell.
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes.
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death

Latest News

Visit Santa at the Kell House Museum
Visit Santa at the Kell House Museum
Lt. Al Fox of the Iowa Park FD shared details on the 2022 Iowa Park Lighted Christmas Parade.
Lighted Christmas Parade Interview
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they...
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Indiana teens
Monica Goodwin (left) and Erica Goodwin (right) were arrested Monday in the death of Monica...
2 charged after toddler drowned in hot tub while they used meth, court docs say