Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in prison

Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban...
Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A rap video titled “In Dis Cell” appears to be too authentic: It was made inside a Michigan prison, despite a ban on wireless phones.

Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.

The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.

Gautz told the Detroit Free Press it’s “incredibly dangerous” to have wireless phones inside a prison “especially with the capability of getting onto the internet.” He said they could be used to arrange escapes or harass crime witnesses.

Smuggling phones, cameras or drugs into prison is a crime.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
34-year-old Devery Mitchell.
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes.
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death

Latest News

Visit Santa at the Kell House Museum
Visit Santa at the Kell House Museum
Lt. Al Fox of the Iowa Park FD shared details on the 2022 Iowa Park Lighted Christmas Parade.
Lighted Christmas Parade Interview
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they...
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Indiana teens
Monica Goodwin (left) and Erica Goodwin (right) were arrested Monday in the death of Monica...
2 charged after toddler drowned in hot tub while they used meth, court docs say