Visit Santa at the Kell House Museum

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Santa and Mrs. Claus have arrived at their Texas home for the next two weeks.

They pulled up to the Kell House Museum in style on Monday in a 1964 Red Chevy Impala and the public is invited to stop by and visit.

Santa’s own elves will guide visitors of all ages through a magical Christmas wonderland. The tour includes, a play, a visit with Santa himself, a stop in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen for a cookie, and then a step into Santa’s workshop to make an ornament to take home.

“Something that creates memories for generations for many children in town, so we have adults that come through and say ‘oh I remember when I came and Santa was here,’ so it creates lots of positive memories and it creates history within our community,” Nadine McKown, Kell House Museum site director, said.

Santa and his elves will be there through Dec. 9. Groups go in every 15 minutes and the program takes about 45 minutes to complete.

Families are strongly encouraged buy tickets in advance. Admission is $5 per person and children under two get in free.

