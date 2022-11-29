WFPD searching for church burglary suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Bethel Asamblea De Dios church was burglarized on Nov. 17.

According to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers, a man entered the church around 2:14 a.m. and started “rummaging” through the building.

The suspect then reportedly realized there were interior security cameras. Police said he walked up to and looked at a camera before leaving.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

