Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD searching for church burglary suspect

Can you identify this suspect?
Can you identify this suspect?(Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Bethel Asamblea De Dios church was burglarized on Nov. 17.

According to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers, a man entered the church around 2:14 a.m. and started “rummaging” through the building.

The suspect then reportedly realized there were interior security cameras. Police said he walked up to and looked at a camera before leaving.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
34-year-old Devery Mitchell.
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes.
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death

Latest News

Visit Santa at the Kell House Museum
Visit Santa at the Kell House Museum
Lt. Al Fox of the Iowa Park FD shared details on the 2022 Iowa Park Lighted Christmas Parade.
Lighted Christmas Parade Interview
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Santa and his elves will be there through Dec. 9.
Visit Santa at the Kell House Museum