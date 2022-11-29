Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say

Bianca Robinson is facing murder charges in connection to the woman's death.
By Elaine Emerson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A woman died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 53-year-old Marcia Averett was found unconscious Sept. 30. She died at the hospital just under a month later Oct. 20.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Averett had head trauma and a 4-5 inch cut on the side of her forehead.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, police said.

Averett’s husband told police his wife was hit on the head with a rake.

Officers saw blood in the area and spoke to several witnesses who said a woman riding a bicycle hit Averett in the head with the lawn tool.

Averett’s husband told police he had heard the woman involved was named Bianca and was known to frequent the area on her bike, according to the arrest report.

After several neighbor tips, LVMPD found a Bianca Robinson living in a nearby apartment who owned a bike matching the description given, the report said.

When interviewed by police, Robinson said she would often ride her bike in the area where the incident happened but “had no memory” of the rake incident, the arrest report stated.

The report went on to state that a neighbor told police that Robinson may suffer from psychiatric problems.

Robinson was arrested Oct. 24 on a battery charge but is now facing a murder charge, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
34-year-old Devery Mitchell.
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes.
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death

Latest News

Lt. Al Fox of the Iowa Park FD shared details on the 2022 Iowa Park Lighted Christmas Parade.
Lighted Christmas Parade Interview
President Joe Biden is shown Tuesday with, from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Biden hosts congressional leaders on lame-duck sprint
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
US consumer confidence falls in November for 2nd month
Biden meets with congressional leaders
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a...
US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered