Archer City Christmas Festival set for Wednesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - Archer City is inviting the public to “Christmas on the Square” on Wednesday.

The event will run from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Archer City square.

Santa Claus will come in on a firetruck at 6 p.m., the Christmas tree will be lit at 6:30 p.m., and the Archer City bands will play Christmas carols.

70 vendors will be set up around the square, along with food trucks. Event officials are asking attendees to not park around the courthouse.

