Boy Scouts of America hosts annual Americanism Luncheon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday was a special day for the Northwest Texas Council of Boy Scouts of America.

Robyn Hearn, our very own sports director here at News Channel 6, was the Emcee at the annual Americanism Luncheon. This event highlighted the growth of the organization and honored a special pillar of the Texoma community.

Opening remarks described new additions and renovations to their headquarters and how the council has grown this year. Scouts shared about their time and experience being part of their troops.

“I think the best thing about doing all these fun things is doing them with the friends I made in cub scouts,” Jaxson Pleasants, cub scout, said.

“But that is one of the great things about scouts’ leadership and the opportunity you have to practice your leading in a safe environment,” Parker Deal, with the Boy Scouts of America, said.

As the guest speaker for the event, Texas Rangers Pitcher Taylor Hearn spoke about his baseball career starting from college to being traded to the Rangers. Giving back to younger generations is a passion for him. He enjoyed spending time with the scouts and hopes to serve as a role model to them.

“It means a lot because I know that it’s not everyday these kids get a chance to meet major league guys that are currently guys you see on TV right now, so it was awesome. I enjoyed every minute of it, every single one of those guys were respectful and I got nothing but respect for them and I enjoyed every minute,” Taylor said.

The recipient of the Americanism award was Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom. He has a background with the scouts himself and has carried that experience throughout his career.

“What we look at is what is the heart of that person and you don’t have to be an elected official, if you have a heart for your neighbor and community, that’s Americanism,” Gossum said.

