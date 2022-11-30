DPS: Crash on US-287 claims two lives

BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a double-fatality crash involving an 18-wheeler on US-287 near Bellevue.

According to a statement from DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing, the total number of vehicles involved in the crash is not known at this time and the scene is still very active.

Officials warn traffic may be extremely slow around Bellevue over the next few hours.

Make sure to check back with your News Channel 6 team for updates as we learn more!

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.