Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

DPS: Crash on US-287 claims two lives

The Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a double-fatality crash involving an...
The Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a double-fatality crash involving an 18-wheeler on US-287 near Bellevue.(Source: MGN)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a double-fatality crash involving an 18-wheeler on US-287 near Bellevue.

According to a statement from DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing, the total number of vehicles involved in the crash is not known at this time and the scene is still very active.

Officials warn traffic may be extremely slow around Bellevue over the next few hours.

Make sure to check back with your News Channel 6 team for updates as we learn more!

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
34-year-old Devery Mitchell.
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
Police say no charges are being filed.
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Can you identify this suspect?
WFPD searching for church burglary suspect

Latest News

Visit Santa at the Kell House Museum
Visit Santa at the Kell House Museum
Lt. Al Fox of the Iowa Park FD shared details on the 2022 Iowa Park Lighted Christmas Parade.
Lighted Christmas Parade Interview
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Can you identify this suspect?
WFPD searching for church burglary suspect