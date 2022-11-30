Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win

Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a small vacation.(North Carolina Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A couple in North Carolina turned into instant millionaires after stopping for gas while they were out shopping for Christmas gifts.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, Laura Keen and her boyfriend stopped for gas over the weekend as soon as their truck’s low fuel light lit up.

While at the 7-Eleven in Kernersville, they decided to purchase some coffee and a single $30 scratch-off ticket.

Minutes later, the couple scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot and received the best Christmas gift of all – a $1 million prize.

“I was screaming,” Keen said in a press release. “He was screaming. We both were screaming. We were just in shock, just shock.”

Keen credits her big win to her truck’s low fuel light.

“We would never have won that if that gas light had not gone off,” Keen said.

As she collected her prize at the lottery headquarters Monday, she chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After taxes, she took home $426,069.

Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a small vacation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a double-fatality crash involving an...
DPS: Crash on US-287 claims two lives
Police say no charges are being filed.
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Can you identify this suspect?
WFPD searching for church burglary suspect
34-year-old Devery Mitchell.
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Two Backdoor Theatre cast members explain "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical".
BACKDOOR THEATRE CHRISTMAS INTERVIEW
In the feel-good viral video, Johnson returns to his childhood convenience store to do what he...
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Little had been known about al-Qurayshi, who took over the group’s leadership following the...
Islamic State group says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is set to be elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House...
Hakeem Jeffries elected to lead House Dems’ next generation