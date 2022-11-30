Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

New Jerusalem Church members mentor Kirby students

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Some teachers might feel like this is the end of my career. This is a dead-end proposition,” New Jerusalem Church Reverend Angus Thompson said.

Kirby Middle School is in need of help to sustain their school. So, one church in Wichita Falls stepped in to do whatever they can.

Church members from New Jerusalem Church are volunteering to mentor students. Kirby Middle School has experienced a decline in their academic achievement over the last few years. Now parishioners are stepping in to try to help.

“Let the district know that you do have people in Wichita Falls that really, truly cares for the kids,” mentor Alonzo Nelson said.

Mentors at New Jerusalem Church are throwing their names in the hat to be a familiar face at Kirby Middle School. Kirby is struggling with academic growth, but this could all turn around with mentors like Alonso Nelson and Rachel Myers.

READ: The future of Kirby Middle School

Nelson has already spent time with the students at Kirby. He talked to them about their future, achievements and goals.

“What do you want to be when you grow up? Some of them said ‘I want to be a professional athlete,’ some of them said ‘I want to be a doctor.’ One boy said ‘I want to be a nurse’ and some of them said they want to be attorneys,” Nelson said.

Thompson of said there’s more to Kirby Middle School than most people can remember.

“It was a Magnet school. A school that others wanted to emulate. Kirby has produced millionaires, doctors, lawyers, all of that. Sometimes we forget that past, that rich heritage from Kirby,” Thompson said.

“They were excited to see us, they were really glad to see us there and it felt like somebody really cared about them. Actually, when I went home I was excited and I’m ready to go back,” Nelson said.

If things don’t turn around, the state could take over the Wichita Falls ISD or shut Kirby Middle School down.

“A lot of things could happen and it won’t be good,” Thompson said. “The neighborhood would continue to decay if that occurs, teachers would lose their jobs if that occurs, and our students would be bused God knows where if that occurs. So it’s in the best interest to save Kirby and to upgrade Kirby. That’s in the best interest.”

“New Jerusalem believes in community involvement and having an impact in the community, even if it’s making a small difference in a child’s life,” mentor Rachel Myers said.

Thompson had a conversation with State Representative James Frank and has started a fund for Kirby. The church needs more volunteers and is asking the community to help mentor students.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a double-fatality crash involving an...
DPS: Crash on US-287 claims two lives
Police say no charges are being filed.
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Can you identify this suspect?
WFPD searching for church burglary suspect
34-year-old Devery Mitchell.
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Firefighters extinguish house fire on 10th Street
Firefighters extinguish house fire on 10th Street
New Jerusalem Church members mentor Kirby students
New Jerusalem Church members mentor Kirby students
Therapy dogs return to MSU Texas ahead of finals
Therapy dogs return to MSU Texas ahead of finals
Boy Scouts of America hosts annual Americanism Luncheon
Boy Scouts of America hosts annual Americanism Luncheon