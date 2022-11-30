SAFB opens new medical facility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new medical clinic opened it’s doors Monday at Sheppard Air Force Base.

The 82nd Medical Group celebrated its new state-of-the-art facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Approximately 186,000 square feet, which is about half of the size we were in, but we were an inpatient facility back in the day when we didn’t have modern medicine,” Col. Felicia Burks, medical group commander, said.

The $94 million building is modernized with state-of-the-art equipment to deliver optimal healthcare to their patients, which according to Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, 82nd Training Wing and installation commander, is the most important thing.

“We are dedicated to the trusted care we provide to our airman, our families and beneficiaries, so anytime we can do that now with a state-of-the-art facility, we are very proud,” Drew said.

“This is a beautiful new facility its good for the people that work here as well as the patients,” Brig. Gen. Eugene D. Cox, Commanding General, U.S. Army Regional Health Command, said.

The new facility is also home to artwork from local artists and spectators were privileged to see the unveiling of a new statue in dedication to those who work here, as well as a flyover from some of the local airman.

Those working at SAFB are excited for the new building and look forward to years of serving the community.

“This new facility is almost five years in the making and is expected to last for decades to come,” Cox said.

“Our mission here at Team Sheppard is to train the world’s best airman, so we defend America’s future one graduate at a time,” Drew said.

