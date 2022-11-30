Email City Guide
Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue

The crash reportedly involved a semi-truck.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two people who were killed in a crash Tuesday involving an 18-wheeler on US-287 near Bellevue.

Terrance Bradley, 47 of Texarkana, and Geneinde Taylor-Edwards, of Grand Prairie, were reportedly killed in the crash.

According to Texas DPS, the victims were traveling northbound on U.S. 287 in a Honda Civic when it pulled into the right shoulder and failed to yield the right of way to a semi-truck hauling cars. The semi was also traveling northbound and was making a U-turn. The driver of the semi reportedly tried to make an “evasive maneuver” to the left lane but struck the Honda on the driver’s side.

Bradley was reportedly pronounced dead on scene, while Taylor-Edwards died at a hospital.

Texas DPS officials said the semi reportedly lost a couple of cars because of the crash, which complicated the scene. The highway was cleared at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

