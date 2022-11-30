Email City Guide
Wendesday will be much cooler

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, it will be much colder. We will have a high of 49 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 33 with mostly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 49 with overcast skies. We may even see a few areas of light mist throughout the day. Thursday night, we will have a low of 45 with overcast skies. Friday, we will have a high of 75 with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Our next cold front arrives Saturday, this will cause temps to fall into the 50s and have rain chances return to the area.

