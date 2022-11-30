Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFFD extinguishes house fire on 10th Street

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An investigation is underway after a vacant home in Wichita Falls caught fire Monday morning, causing damage throughout the house.

WFFD officials said the call came in just past 7 a.m. for a house fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. The first firefighters to arrive reportedly found flames coming from the back of the two-story home.

Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett said the home was vacant and unsecured at the time of the fire.

There were reportedly no injuries to firefighters or anyone else. Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a double-fatality crash involving an...
DPS: Crash on US-287 claims two lives
Police say no charges are being filed.
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Can you identify this suspect?
WFPD searching for church burglary suspect
34-year-old Devery Mitchell.
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

A church in Wichita Falls has stepped in to help however they can.
New Jerusalem Church members mentor Kirby students
Firefighters extinguish house fire on 10th Street
Firefighters extinguish house fire on 10th Street
New Jerusalem Church members mentor Kirby students
New Jerusalem Church members mentor Kirby students
Therapy dogs return to MSU Texas ahead of finals
Therapy dogs return to MSU Texas ahead of finals
Boy Scouts of America hosts annual Americanism Luncheon
Boy Scouts of America hosts annual Americanism Luncheon