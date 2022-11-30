WFFD extinguishes house fire on 10th Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An investigation is underway after a vacant home in Wichita Falls caught fire Monday morning, causing damage throughout the house.

WFFD officials said the call came in just past 7 a.m. for a house fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. The first firefighters to arrive reportedly found flames coming from the back of the two-story home.

Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett said the home was vacant and unsecured at the time of the fire.

There were reportedly no injuries to firefighters or anyone else. Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

