Wichita Falls Alliance to host Holiday Artist Market

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture will be launching a pop-up Holiday Artist Market on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The market will feature “locally-produced, one-of-a-kind holiday presents,” and will happen on the lawn of the Kell House Heritage Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free to the public. The event will feature 11 local artists showcasing unique hand-crafted items, including home décor, accessories, books, gifts and more.

