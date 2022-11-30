Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Alliance to host Holiday Artist Market

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture will be launching a pop-up Holiday Artist Market on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The market will feature “locally-produced, one-of-a-kind holiday presents,” and will happen on the lawn of the Kell House Heritage Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free to the public. The event will feature 11 local artists showcasing unique hand-crafted items, including home décor, accessories, books, gifts and more.

