Clay County Tax Assessor-Collector resigns

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Commissioners Court held an emergency session Wednesday morning to accept the resignation of Tax Assessor-Collector Maribel Longoria.

Clay County Judge Mike Campbell posted that information to his Facebook page.

Longoria was indicted for alleged embezzlement back in September of 2022. Campbell’s post said the court appointed Patti Jackson to serve as Tax Assessor-Collector until the next election.

