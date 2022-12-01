Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Girl, 10, faces down shark at Fla. beach: ‘I fought a shark and won’

Doctors say the 10-year-old should make a full recovery from the attack in one to two months. (WPTV, family photo via CNN)
By WPTV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) - A 10-year-old Florida girl stunned everyone with her positive attitude after a shark took a bite out of her foot.

Jasmine Carney, 10, is one brave, cool kid, even with a badly injured foot from a shark attack at Hobe Sound Beach in Martin County, Florida.

“I fought a shark and won,” she said from her hospital bed.

The 10-year-old found herself in the presence of the shark Sunday afternoon.

“Something grabbed me, so I’m like, ‘Don’t you touch me,’” Jasmine said. “It looked pretty big, and it was gray. It hurt, so I’m like, ‘Kick it. Run away.’”

Jasmine’s adoptive grandmother, who goes by “Nana,” said she was amazed by the incident and how calmly the 10-year-old reacted.

“She came running up that beach, screaming, ‘Nana, something bit me’… I saw all the blood and went and got a lifeguard,” she said.

Jasmine was flown by chopper to Palm Beach Children’s Hospital, where her surgeon, Dr. Nir Hus, was equally surprised by her reaction.

“She was very positive from the get-go,” he said.

Hus described the severe injury Jasmine sustained to her right foot.

“There’s a piece missing,” he said. “Luckily for her, this was the only location that she was bitten.”

Jasmine says thinking of her 6-year-old brother, Jackson, is part of what’s helping her keep calm.

“He’s pretty curious, so I might as well stay calm because I know he wouldn’t want me to be scared because he’s the best little brother in the world,” she said.

Hus said Jasmine should make a full recovery in one to two months.

Copyright 2022 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash reportedly involved a semi-truck.
Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue
The Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a double-fatality crash involving an...
DPS: Crash on US-287 claims two lives
Officials said the cause of that fire remains under investigation.
WFFD extinguishes house fire on 10th Street
Police say no charges are being filed.
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Can you identify this suspect?
WFPD searching for church burglary suspect

Latest News

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron depart...
Biden hosts Macron amid friction over US climate law
Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.S.-French...
Bidens to host Macrons for 1st state dinner since 2019
Doctors say the 10-year-old should make a full recovery from the attack in one to two months.
10-year-old girl recalls being bitten by shark at Fla. beach
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion