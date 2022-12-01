Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Headed Back Up

By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will begin going back up a little on Thursday with a return of southeasterly winds. We’ll see highs push into the lower to middle 50s. Southwesterly winds kick in by Friday, warming us into the 70s. Another front with north winds and cooler weather arrives for Saturday. There may be some rain developing Saturday night and Sunday as warmer air tries pushing in from the south.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a double-fatality crash involving an...
DPS: Crash on US-287 claims two lives
Police say no charges are being filed.
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Can you identify this suspect?
WFPD searching for church burglary suspect
34-year-old Devery Mitchell.
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

A Few More Clouds Around
A Few More Clouds Around
Wendesday will be much cooler
weather
Wednesday will be much cooler
A cold front arrives Tuesday evening