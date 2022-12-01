Headed Back Up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will begin going back up a little on Thursday with a return of southeasterly winds. We’ll see highs push into the lower to middle 50s. Southwesterly winds kick in by Friday, warming us into the 70s. Another front with north winds and cooler weather arrives for Saturday. There may be some rain developing Saturday night and Sunday as warmer air tries pushing in from the south.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.