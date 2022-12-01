Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MSU Texas confirms student-athlete’s death

Jayden Moore.
Jayden Moore.(MSU Texas)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - A Midwestern State University student-athlete has died while away at home in Waxahachie.

The MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was Jayden Moore, a sophomore wide receiver on the football team. According to the football roster, Moore was studying Kinesiology.

An email sent out to faculty, staff and students said, “The Spirit Seminar Room in the Bridwell Activities Center is open today until 8 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for community members who need a space to gather; MSU Counselors and/or staff will be present.”

Also in that email, the university gave a statement that read, “Our thoughts are with Jayden’s family, his teammates, and all students, faculty, and staff who knew him and were impacted by his life.”

The university counselors met with the football team Thursday afternoon. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 6 for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash reportedly involved a semi-truck.
Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue
The Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a double-fatality crash involving an...
DPS: Crash on US-287 claims two lives
Officials said the cause of that fire remains under investigation.
WFFD extinguishes house fire on 10th Street
Police say no charges are being filed.
Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building
Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County Tax Assessor-Collector resigns

Latest News

Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County Tax Assessor-Collector resigns
The market will feature “locally-produced, one-of-a-kind holiday presents."
Wichita Falls Alliance to host Holiday Artist Market
The event will run from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Archer City square.
Archer City Christmas Festival set for Thursday
The crash reportedly involved a semi-truck.
Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue