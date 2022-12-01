MSU Texas confirms student-athlete’s death

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - A Midwestern State University student-athlete has died while away at home in Waxahachie.

The MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was Jayden Moore, a sophomore wide receiver on the football team. According to the football roster, Moore was studying Kinesiology.

An email sent out to faculty, staff and students said, “The Spirit Seminar Room in the Bridwell Activities Center is open today until 8 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for community members who need a space to gather; MSU Counselors and/or staff will be present.”

Also in that email, the university gave a statement that read, “Our thoughts are with Jayden’s family, his teammates, and all students, faculty, and staff who knew him and were impacted by his life.”

The university counselors met with the football team Thursday afternoon. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 6 for the latest.

