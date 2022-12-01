A roller coaster ride of temps is ahead of us

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 52 with overcast skies. We may even see a few areas of light mist throughout the day. Thursday night, we will have a low of 47 with overcast skies. Friday, we will have a high of 76 with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Friday night, we will have a low of 39 with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions.

The wind will pick up Friday night due to the cold front moving through the area. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the low 50s and upper 40s on Saturday. Saturday night, we will have a low of 41 with rain chances returning to the forecast. Sunday, we will have a high of 61 with overcast skies and a 20% chance for rain.

