Caleb is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to their feline friend. Caleb is a sweet cat who would like to join your family.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

