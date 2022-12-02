Casting Crowns coming to Wichita Falls in 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Grammy award-winning group Casting Crowns is coming to Wichita Falls in spring of 2023.

The group is extending The Healer Tour and will perform at Kay Yeager Coliseum on March 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. Special guests will include We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller.

Tickets for The Healer Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online or at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office inside the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.

