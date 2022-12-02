Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man finds out he has $1 million lottery ticket while on overseas trip

Garland Hare won a $1 million jackpot from the Mega Millions Nov. 1 drawing.
Garland Hare won a $1 million jackpot from the Mega Millions Nov. 1 drawing.(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia man says he won a million-dollar lottery jackpot but didn’t realize it until he was on an overseas trip.

WDBJ reports Garland Hare bought a Mega Millions ticket for the Nov. 1 drawing. He then discovered he’d matched the first five numbers to win $1 million while he was out of the country.

“It was very unexpected!” he told Virginia Lottery officials.

The winning numbers on Hare’s ticket were 5-9-15-16-17. He said he selected his numbers using a combination of family birthdays and anniversaries.

According to lottery officials, Hare bought the ticket at a mini-mart in Salem, with the store receiving a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Virginia Lottery said Hare’s ticket was one of seven nationwide to win the $1 million prize. If he matched all six numbers drawn, his ticket would have been worth $87 million.

Hare works in computer programming. He said he intends to pay bills and travel more with his winnings.

Drawings for the Mega Millions are Tuesday and Friday nights. Lottery officials said the odds of matching the first five numbers are 1 in 12,607,306, and the odds of matching all six numbers are 1 in 302,575,350.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Moore.
MSU Texas confirms student-athlete’s death
Jayden Moore.
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
The crash reportedly involved a semi-truck.
Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue
68-year-old Terry Howard, aka Mike.
UPDATE: Missing Wichita Falls man found safe
Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County Tax Assessor-Collector resigns

Latest News

The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department. Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022.
Wichita West VFD to hold 41st annual winter craft show
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
An interior surveillance video shows the suspects stealing the 5-week-old puppies and then...
Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies
At the height of the outbreak, over the summer, hundreds of people were being infected weekly.
US plans end to mpox public health emergency in January
A father says his son is a hero for saving his life after his truck fell on him while the two...
Father calls son 'hero' for saving his life