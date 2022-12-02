Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Part of Anchor Road closed to thru traffic

Part of Anchor road between Barnett Road and Turtle Creek Road is closed to thru traffic until...
Part of Anchor road between Barnett Road and Turtle Creek Road is closed to thru traffic until further notice.(City of Wichita Falls)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Part of Anchor Road between Barnett Road and Turtle Creek Road is closed to thru traffic until further notice, according to the City of Wichita Falls.

City officials said the road is part of their 2022 drainage maintenance repairs project, which requires repairs to be done to a damaged culvert.

The road above the culvert has worsened as crews have been waiting for materials, causing Anchor Road to be closed to thru traffic until repairs are made. Once work begins, the contractor will reportedly be replacing the drainage culvert about 180 feet east of Barnett Road.

For more information, contact the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at (940) 761-7477.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Moore.
MSU Texas confirms student-athlete’s death
Jayden Moore.
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
The crash reportedly involved a semi-truck.
Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue
68-year-old Terry Howard, aka Mike.
UPDATE: Missing Wichita Falls man found safe
Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County Tax Assessor-Collector resigns

Latest News

23-year-old Johnny Rivera.
WFPD arrests man for murder
Caleb is looking for his forever home
Caleb is looking for his forever home
The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department. Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022.
Wichita West VFD to hold 41st annual winter craft show
They will be serving dine in or carry out meals at St. Mary’s Parish Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold 78th annual Sausage Meal