Part of Anchor Road closed to thru traffic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Part of Anchor Road between Barnett Road and Turtle Creek Road is closed to thru traffic until further notice, according to the City of Wichita Falls.

City officials said the road is part of their 2022 drainage maintenance repairs project, which requires repairs to be done to a damaged culvert.

The road above the culvert has worsened as crews have been waiting for materials, causing Anchor Road to be closed to thru traffic until repairs are made. Once work begins, the contractor will reportedly be replacing the drainage culvert about 180 feet east of Barnett Road.

For more information, contact the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at (940) 761-7477.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.