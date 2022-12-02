Rain chances return Saturday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 76 with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Friday night, we will have a low of 37 with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. The wind will pick up Friday night due to the cold front moving through the area.

This cold front will cause temps to fall into the low 50s and upper 40s on Saturday. Rain chances look to return to the area Saturday evening around 5 PM. Saturday night, we will have a low of 40 with rain chances continuing.

Sunday, we will have a high of 55 with overcast skies and a 30% chance for rain. Sunday night, we will have a low of 49 with overcast skies.

