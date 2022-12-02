Email City Guide
Warming Up for Friday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Southwesterly winds increase Friday, pushing temperatures back up into the 70s. Winds will be rather gusty at times by the afternoon. Another cool front arrives later Friday night and early Saturday, bringing more cool air our way. Highs on Saturday will stay in the 50s and 40s. Warm, moist air pushes north Saturday night, resulting in a period of light rain. This rain will be push out by Sunday as we start to warm back up.

