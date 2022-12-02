Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete.

News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was Jayden Moore, a sophomore wide receiver on the football team. According to the team roster, Moore was studying Kinesiology.

MSU Texas officials sent an email to faculty, staff, and students on Thursday that read, ”Overnight, Jayden Moore, a member of MSU’s football team, tragically passed away while at home in Waxahachie, Texas. Our thoughts are with Jayden’s family, his teammates, and all students, faculty, and staff who knew him and were impacted by his life.”

While a cause of death has not been released, Waxahachie Police say at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 400 block of Alamosa Drive for a welfare check. Officers found one man sitting inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers got him out of the car and began performing life-saving measures before he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie’s campus. Police say the man later died from his injuries. His body has been taken to the Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Waxahachie PD did not release Moore’s name in a press release provided to us but confirmed his death is related to this incident. The case is under investigation and anyone with possible information is urged to call Detective D. Snyder.

MSU Texas officials released that the Spirit Seminar Room in the Bridwell Activities Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday for community members who need a space to gather. MSU Counselors and staff will be present. Students who would rather meet privately on campus with a counselor can call the MSU Counseling Center at 940-397-4618, or visit the Counseling Center website to schedule an online appointment.

