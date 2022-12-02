Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD arrests man for murder

23-year-old Johnny Rivera.
23-year-old Johnny Rivera.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Friday on a murder charge.

23-year-old Johnny Rivera is suspected of murdering 57-year-old Mauricio Garcia, according to WFPD.

Police said both the suspect and victim were clients at the North Texas State Hospital. Officers were sent to the hospital to investigate an assault on Nov. 20, 2022. Garcia was taken to United Regional, where he died on Nov. 30, 2022.

An autopsy reportedly indicated Garcia’s cause of death was from blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was homicide.

Rivera was arrested Friday on a murder charge and remains jailed in Wichita County on a $1 million bond.

WFPD officials said this is the 18th murder in Wichita Falls this year. The homicides are listed as 16 murders, one manslaughter and one officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Moore.
MSU Texas confirms student-athlete’s death
Jayden Moore.
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
The crash reportedly involved a semi-truck.
Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue
68-year-old Terry Howard, aka Mike.
UPDATE: Missing Wichita Falls man found safe
Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County Tax Assessor-Collector resigns

Latest News

Part of Anchor road between Barnett Road and Turtle Creek Road is closed to thru traffic until...
Part of Anchor Road closed to thru traffic
Caleb is looking for his forever home
Caleb is looking for his forever home
The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department. Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022.
Wichita West VFD to hold 41st annual winter craft show
They will be serving dine in or carry out meals at St. Mary’s Parish Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold 78th annual Sausage Meal