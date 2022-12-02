WFPD arrests man for murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Friday on a murder charge.

23-year-old Johnny Rivera is suspected of murdering 57-year-old Mauricio Garcia, according to WFPD.

Police said both the suspect and victim were clients at the North Texas State Hospital. Officers were sent to the hospital to investigate an assault on Nov. 20, 2022. Garcia was taken to United Regional, where he died on Nov. 30, 2022.

An autopsy reportedly indicated Garcia’s cause of death was from blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was homicide.

Rivera was arrested Friday on a murder charge and remains jailed in Wichita County on a $1 million bond.

WFPD officials said this is the 18th murder in Wichita Falls this year. The homicides are listed as 16 murders, one manslaughter and one officer-involved shooting.

