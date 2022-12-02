WFPD honors officers at ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department honored their officers with a ceremony celebrating the awards of some officers, the retirement of a handful, and the promotion of two.

“Policework is about serving and protecting the community and every time, especially in the last 10 years and detectives bring closure to families who lost loved ones to violence has really just made me, you know, want to continue that and help mold younger officers to help bring that into the families that have lost loved ones,” WFPD Sgt. Marisa Cervantes.

Officers were presented with various awards for going above and beyond the call of duty. Some were presented with the life saving certificate and bar. For others, they received certificate of police excellence and bar.

“When you are able to put somebody behind bars that hurt a child it gives you a great amount of satisfaction and something that I will never ever regret, but I will say it’s extremely difficult,” WFPD Lt. Deanna Tofte said.

Three officers retired, making way for the promotions of Cervantes and Tofte. Cervantes has been promoted to sergeant and Tofte has been promoted to lieutenant.

Both Tofte and Cervantes look forward to the challenges that come with their new positions.

