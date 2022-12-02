WFPD searching for missing man

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing man as of Thursday night.

In a Facebook post, WFPD officials identified the man as 68-year-old Terry Howard, aka Mike.

Howard reportedly walked away from Advanced Rehab, at 4810 Kemp, Thursday afternoon. He was wearing a ball cap and walks with a cane. WFPD officials described him as being less scruffy than in the picture and said he suffers from dementia.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, contact WFPD at (940) 720-5000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.