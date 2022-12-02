Email City Guide
WFPD searching for missing man

68-year-old Terry Howard, aka Mike.
68-year-old Terry Howard, aka Mike.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing man as of Thursday night.

In a Facebook post, WFPD officials identified the man as 68-year-old Terry Howard, aka Mike.

Howard reportedly walked away from Advanced Rehab, at 4810 Kemp, Thursday afternoon. He was wearing a ball cap and walks with a cane. WFPD officials described him as being less scruffy than in the picture and said he suffers from dementia.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, contact WFPD at (940) 720-5000.

