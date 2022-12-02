Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold 78th annual Sausage Meal

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst Knights of Columbus are hosting their 78th annual sausage meal on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

They will be serving dine-in or carry-out meals at St. Mary’s Parish Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Proceeds will benefit the Windthorst Knights of Columbus and Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, as well as other organizations.

