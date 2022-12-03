Burkburnett man killed in ATV crash

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A Burkburnett man was killed on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 after he was involved in an ATV crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS identified the victim as 65-year-old William Thomas Shimmin. He was reportedly killed while driving his ATV north of Burkburnett on Thrift Rd., near his home.

Initial reports from Texas DPS indicate Shimmin lost control of his ATV and was thrown from it, causing fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.