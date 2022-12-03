City of Wichita Falls to host neighborhood services fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The neighborhood around Wichita Falls High School was one of the first in the city.

Now known as the Central Wichita Falls Revitalization Area, city officials want to hear from those in living in that area. A special neighborhood services fair is being held on Saturday for an open discussion.

It will happen from 1-4 p.m. at Floral Heights United Methodist Church. This is a come and go event so you can show up and leave whenever you would like.

There will be multiple city departments and nonprofit agencies at the meeting to answer questions, and they will also discuss current and future programs that will benefit the community.

“A number of nonprofit organizations can definitely assist, as well as city departments, with issues like housing, food insecurities, emergency repairs to homes,” Fabian Medellin, Wichita Falls planning manager, said. “Whether someone isn’t physically able to repair it themselves or financially able to do it, these nonprofits can step in and help out.”

As one of the original neighborhoods in Wichita Falls, the community wants to rebuild the value it once held and improve the area as a whole. These meetings can bring the community and organizations together to work toward their neighborhood revitilization goals.

Other programs they will be discussing will involve healthcare and early childhood education.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.