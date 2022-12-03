Cooling Off this Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front brings blustery north winds and a drop in temperatures to Texoma early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s but the wind makes it feel a little colder than that. By afternoon, the wind will drop off some and temperatures should rise close to 50. Clouds will be on the increase with some light rain around Saturday night and very early Sunday. We warm back up by early next week.

