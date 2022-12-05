Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

12 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago church

Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.
Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - The Chicago Fire Department responded to a Level 1 hazmat situation inside a church on the city’s South Side on Sunday morning.

The leak happened around noon at the New Philadelphia Church Baptist.

Fire officials said 12 people were taken to hospitals in good condition.

A gas company is investigating the cause of the leak.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
Burkburnett man killed in ATV crash
Jayden Moore.
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
23-year-old Johnny Rivera.
WFPD arrests man for murder
Jayden Moore.
MSU Texas confirms student-athlete’s death
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

The fireworks company speaks out after the Orlando warehouse fire kills three.
Third person dies in fireworks warehouse fire
The fireworks company speaks out after the Orlando warehouse fire kills three.
Third person dies after fireworks warehouse fire
Ukrainian officials say artillerly and rocket fire hit areas near Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine reports new barrage of Russian strikes
President Joe Biden welcomed the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees to the White House on Sunday.
Biden salutes Kennedy Center honorees