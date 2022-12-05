Email City Guide
Animal Services waives adoption fees through Dec. 10

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center wants to find homes for several cats, dogs, puppies and kittens for this holiday season.

The center has waived its adoption fees through Saturday, Dec. 10 as part of its “Home for the Holidays” event.

Adopters will still be required to pre-pay for the animal to be spayed or neutered at a veterinarian of their choice.

Anyone who wants to see adoptable animals can schedule an appointment by calling (940) 761-8894 or go online by clicking here.

