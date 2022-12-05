Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

BBB warns of FIFA promotion scams

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam targeting soccer fans.

The BBB said scammers claim you have won $1.5 million in a drawing promotion claiming to be the “Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Game Promotion.”

Here’s how BBB officials said the scam works - you receive an email stating that you were automatically entered in the drawing as Microsoft collected all the active email users globally for this promotion. The email then states you need to contact the European claims agent to activate the transfer.

BBB officials gave the following tips to spot sweepstakes scams:

  • You’ve got to play to win - a notification that you have won a prize in a contest you do not remember entering should be a red flag
  • Don’t pay upfront fees to claim a prize - no legitimate sweepstakes company will ever ask to pay a fee or buy something to enter or improve the chances of winning — that includes paying “taxes,” “shipping and handling charges,” or “processing fees” to get a prize
  • Checks will bounce after the bank allows the account holder to withdraw cash from the deposit- even if a bank representative tells you that a check has “cleared,” you can’t be sure it won’t be detected as a fake weeks later
  • Be suspicious of irregular communication - real sweepstakes will not notify you via text or email

You can report any scams to the BBB Scam Tracker online.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
Burkburnett man killed in ATV crash
Jayden Moore.
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
23-year-old Johnny Rivera.
WFPD arrests man for murder
Jayden Moore.
MSU Texas confirms student-athlete’s death
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested

Latest News

“It’s kind of fun because I get to see these kids grow up every year.”
Christmas in the Park brings Santa to town
The event helps the fire department raise funds.
Craft show raises money for WWVFD
The Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Monday, Feb. 13.
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Wichita Falls in February
Adopters will still be required to pre-pay for the animal to be spayed or neutered.
Animal Services waives adoption fees through Dec. 10