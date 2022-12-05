BBB warns of FIFA promotion scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam targeting soccer fans.

The BBB said scammers claim you have won $1.5 million in a drawing promotion claiming to be the “Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Game Promotion.”

Here’s how BBB officials said the scam works - you receive an email stating that you were automatically entered in the drawing as Microsoft collected all the active email users globally for this promotion. The email then states you need to contact the European claims agent to activate the transfer.

BBB officials gave the following tips to spot sweepstakes scams:

You’ve got to play to win - a notification that you have won a prize in a contest you do not remember entering should be a red flag

Don’t pay upfront fees to claim a prize - no legitimate sweepstakes company will ever ask to pay a fee or buy something to enter or improve the chances of winning — that includes paying “taxes,” “shipping and handling charges,” or “processing fees” to get a prize

Checks will bounce after the bank allows the account holder to withdraw cash from the deposit- even if a bank representative tells you that a check has “cleared,” you can’t be sure it won’t be detected as a fake weeks later

Be suspicious of irregular communication - real sweepstakes will not notify you via text or email

You can report any scams to the BBB Scam Tracker online.

