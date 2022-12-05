Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Holliday’s Frank Johnson to retire from coaching

Holliday's head football coach Frank Johnson announces retirement.
Holliday's head football coach Frank Johnson announces retirement.(KAUZ/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday’s head football coach and athletic director Frank Johnson announced his retirement from coaching Monday.

Coach Johnson has been a high school football coach for 34 years and spent the last 21 years as an AD and head football coach.

He made stops at Plainview and Colorado City before coming to Holliday ten years ago. Coach Johnson has a 170-79 overall record as a head coach. He finished with an 88-36 record at Holliday.

Congratulations on retirement, Coach!

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
Burkburnett man killed in ATV crash
Jayden Moore.
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
23-year-old Johnny Rivera.
WFPD arrests man for murder
Jayden Moore.
MSU Texas confirms student-athlete’s death
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested