Holliday’s Frank Johnson to retire from coaching

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday’s head football coach and athletic director Frank Johnson announced his retirement from coaching Monday.

Coach Johnson has been a high school football coach for 34 years and spent the last 21 years as an AD and head football coach.

He made stops at Plainview and Colorado City before coming to Holliday ten years ago. Coach Johnson has a 170-79 overall record as a head coach. He finished with an 88-36 record at Holliday.

Congratulations on retirement, Coach!

