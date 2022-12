WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three Texoma teams still in the playoffs for high school football!

4A DI

WFHS - 21, Decatur - 35

3A DII

Holliday - 7, Gunter - 31

1A DII

Whitharral - 26, Benjamin - 71

Benjamin will face Loraine in the 1A DII state game December 14.

