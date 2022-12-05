Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man arrested after police chase on N. Beverly

30-year-old Edgardo Rivera.
30-year-old Edgardo Rivera.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A speeding motorcycle, vehicle chase and foot chase all lead to the arrest of a man Sunday night wanted on several county warrants, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

WFPD officials said officers tried to stop a speeding motorcycle around 10:09 p.m. traveling southbound at N. Beverly Drive and Manchester Road. The motorcycle allegedly accelerated away from police before crashing near the 200 block of N. Beverly.

Police said the driver, identified as 30-year-old Edgardo Rivera, then ran from the scene of the crash. Officers chased him on foot and eventually arrested him in a riverbed near the 100 block of Loop 11.

Rivera was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest with a vehicle and failure to identify as a fugitive. He also had county warrants for burglary of vehicles, evading arrest with a vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Rivera remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $27,450.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
Burkburnett man killed in ATV crash
Jayden Moore.
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
23-year-old Johnny Rivera.
WFPD arrests man for murder
Jayden Moore.
MSU Texas confirms student-athlete’s death
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested

Latest News

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Monday, Feb. 13.
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Wichita Falls in February
Adopters will still be required to pre-pay for the animal to be spayed or neutered.
Animal Services waives adoption fees through Dec. 10
31-year-old Charles Brown.
WFPD: Man exposed himself to children
The crash remains under investigation.
Burkburnett man killed in ATV crash