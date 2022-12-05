Man arrested after police chase on N. Beverly

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A speeding motorcycle, vehicle chase and foot chase all lead to the arrest of a man Sunday night wanted on several county warrants, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

WFPD officials said officers tried to stop a speeding motorcycle around 10:09 p.m. traveling southbound at N. Beverly Drive and Manchester Road. The motorcycle allegedly accelerated away from police before crashing near the 200 block of N. Beverly.

Police said the driver, identified as 30-year-old Edgardo Rivera, then ran from the scene of the crash. Officers chased him on foot and eventually arrested him in a riverbed near the 100 block of Loop 11.

Rivera was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest with a vehicle and failure to identify as a fugitive. He also had county warrants for burglary of vehicles, evading arrest with a vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Rivera remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $27,450.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.