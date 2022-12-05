We have solid rain chances this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have warm weather for the day. We will have a high of 79 with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. We may see a stray shower or two throughout the day. However, most will stay dry. Monday night, we will have a low of 52 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we may see a stray shower or two. However, rain chances will remain minimal. We will have a high of 69, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Wednesday, rain chances start to increase. We will have a 60% chance of rain with a high of 65. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 57 with storm chances.

