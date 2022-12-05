WFPD: Man exposed himself to children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 on a charge of indecency with a child - exposes.

WFPD officials said the offense happened on Oct. 30, 2022. Officers initially responded to an assault with a weapon call in the 900 block of Humphreys Street. Upon arrival, they spoke with 31-year-old Charles Brown, who allegedly claimed his girlfriend had stabbed him before leaving.

Officers later found the woman’s vehicle and stopped her. She reportedly told them she had stabbed Brown because he had exposed himself to the children at the apartment.

Investigators with Patsy’s House interviewed one of the victims, who reportedly said she and her brothers were watching a movie when Brown came out of the bathroom without any clothes on. The children alleged that Brown made inappropriate gestures and comments.

The victims are all under 10 years old, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Brown was arrested on Dec. 2 after the investigation was finished. He remains jailed in Wichita County on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.